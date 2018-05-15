Ex-Russian officer asks for new hearing on US forces attack - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ex-Russian officer asks for new hearing on US forces attack

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:01:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>

  • Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service

    Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:01:44 GMT
    Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Who will referee billion-dollar sports betting industry?

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-05-15 22:01:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.More >>
    •   

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Russian military officer serving a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its finding that he's not entitled to protections given to prisoners of war.

A lawyer for Irek Hamidullin filed a petition Tuesday seeking a rehearing by the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Last month, a divided three-judge panel upheld his convictions.

Hamidullin's lawyer argued that he was a soldier, not a criminal, and was entitled to POW protections until a military tribunal determined his status. But the appeals court panel, in a 2-1 ruling, agreed with the Justice Department that Hamidullin was not entitled to lawful-combatant status.

In his petition seeking a rehearing, Hamidullin's lawyer, Federal Public Defender Geremy Kamens said Hamidullin was wrongly prosecuted "for acts taken in war that are wholly lawful under the laws of armed conflict."

Kamens urged the full court to rehear the case "because it involves questions of exceptional importance."

The U.S. is among nations that distinguish between acts committed by soldiers during war and violent acts outside an international conflict.

Hamidullin led the attack on behalf of the Taliban and an allied terrorist organization, the Haqqani Network. Prosecutors said U.S. forces killed approximately 20 of Hamidullin's fighters, while the coalition forces sustained no casualties.

The appeals court panel found that he was not entitled to lawful-combatant status because the attack took place in 2009 when the war in Afghanistan was no longer classified as an international armed conflict and had shifted to a conflict against unlawful Taliban insurgents.

Hamidullin was held in U.S. facilities in Afghanistan and later convicted in federal court in Virginia on charges including providing and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. His lawyer wants the 4th Circuit to overturn his convictions based on his argument that Hamidullin was a lawful combatant.

If the full 4th Circuit court agrees to a rehearing, 14 judges will hear arguments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.