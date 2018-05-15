Judge tosses California law allowing life-ending drugs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge tosses California law allowing life-ending drugs

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge tosses California law allowing life-ending drugs

    Judge tosses California law allowing life-ending drugs

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-05-15 23:29:34 GMT
    California judge says Legislature unconstitutionally enacted 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.More >>
    California judge says Legislature unconstitutionally enacted 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.More >>

  • California military base psychologist accused of rape

    California military base psychologist accused of rape

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-05-15 23:29:33 GMT
    A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.More >>
    A psychiatrist hired by Travis Air Force Base in California to help military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with raping patients.More >>

  • 6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    6 US states accuse opioid maker Purdue of fueling overdoses

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-05-15 23:29:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
    Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.More >>
    •   

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A California judge has thrown out a 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives, ruling it was unconstitutionally approved by the Legislature.

Lawyers for advocates and opponents say Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia did not rule on the legality of physician-assisted death. He issued an oral ruling Tuesday saying lawmakers acted illegally in passing the law during a special session devoted to other topics.

Ottolia kept the law in place and gave the state attorney general five days to appeal.

The Life Legal Defense Foundation, American Academy of Medical Ethics and several physicians brought the lawsuit.

The law allows terminally ill adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs if a doctor has determined they have six months or less to live.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.