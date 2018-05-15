OSBI Appoints New Director Following Interim Director's Resignat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSBI Appoints New Director Following Interim Director's Resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation appointed a new director following the resignation of Interim Director Bob Ricks Tuesday.

The OSBI says during Tuesday’s commission meeting, Ricks turned in his resignation letter, effective June 30, 2018.

The seven member commission then unanimously voted Deputy Director Ricky Adams to take Ricks place as the new OSBI director. Adams will start July 1, 2018.

