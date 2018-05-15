OKC Councilman Yet To Resign Amid Embezzlement Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Councilman Yet To Resign Amid Embezzlement Charges

Posted: Updated:
John Pettis turned himself in on felony charges of embezzlement Tuesday. John Pettis turned himself in on felony charges of embezzlement Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City’s City Hall anxiously awaits the future of one of its council members.

John Pettis turned himself in on felony charges of embezzlement Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he illegally took tens of thousands of dollars from charities he founded.

Read Related Story: OKC Councilman To Resign After Being Charged With Embezzlement

John Pettis was not at Tuesday morning’s city council meeting, instead he was leaving jail downtown after turning himself in to police.

If Pettis resigns, OKC City Council has a decision to make.

“Within 30 days they have to choose someone who will represent Ward 7,” said OKC Spokeswoman Kristy Yager.

A special election to fill Pettis' seat would be held August 28, with a possible run-off in November. The cost of the special election in Ward 7 would be around $52,000.

If OKC City Council feels Councilman Pettis should be gone now and a resignation still hasn't come, it has moves to make.

“The city charter says if a council person misses five meetings in a row without an excuse, then the council can choose to remove that person,” said Yager.

Councilman Pettis serves on several city committees and is almost never absent from meetings, according to attendance records.

Read Also: OKC Councilman Appears In Court, Pleads Not Guilty

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.