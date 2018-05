The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested the owners of four pit bulls after a vicious attack left one woman in critical condition.

Dawntanya Franklin, 46, and her son Wayne Jackson, 23, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Monday night.

Franklin and Jackson were both charged with eight counts of Failure to Restrain Dangerous Dog, after their four pit bulls got out of the back yard and mauled 54-year-old Terri Crosby Saturday, May 5.

Related: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Dogs That Critically Injured Metro Woman

Both Franklin and Jackson were released Monday night on a $16,000 bond.

Read Also: Dogs That Critically Injured Metro Woman Almost Killed A Man Last Year

Watch: GRAPHIC WARNING: OCPD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Dog Mauling