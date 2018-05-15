New Details About Mother Who Attacked One Daughter, Abducted Ano - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Details About Mother Who Attacked One Daughter, Abducted Another

Mug shot of Taheerah Ahmad Mug shot of Taheerah Ahmad
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We have new details about the Tulsa mom who police say admitted to stabbing her 11-year-old daughter more than 50 times.

The arrest report says Taheerah Ahmad’s 9-year-old daughter told police her mother had been holding her and her two sisters hostage for the last week.

The report says the girls were forced to stay in their rooms with no food or water.

The young girl also told police her mom threatened to stab them if they tried to leave the room.

On Monday, police say, Ahmad became upset with the girls because of the way they were reading and looking at her.

Ahmad told police she bound them with tape to restrain them and, when her 11-year-old daughter got free, she admitted to stabbing her 50-70 times, hitting her in the head with a pick axe, and then setting the house on fire.

Neighbor Wilmer Cummings says he says he didn't see any of this coming.

"The way she carried herself and the way she was with her children.  The way she disciplined them in the yard," he said.

His yard backs up to Taheerah Ahmad and her daughters’ home, their daughters played together.

"They would go over there and play,” said Cummings.  “She watched them and, if she got out of line, she let me know."

Cummings says he always felt his daughter was safe when she played over at Ahmad's and is still shocked that the news story rattling his town involves his neighbor.

"I believe something snapped to make her go there.  I don't know what kind of problems she was having or whatever, but it had to be a problem that made her react that way," he said.

Police say the 11-year-old is still in the hospital fighting for her life.

According to the arrest report, the little girl had stab wounds to her stomach, puncture wounds to her legs and neck, wounds on her hands and face, and severe blunt trauma to her head.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
