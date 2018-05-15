Efforts To Monitor Mosquito Population In Tulsa County

Efforts are underway to control mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Tulsa County.

The Health Department says it sets about 20 to 30 traps around Tulsa County each week.

The traps help monitor how many mosquitoes are in a particular area.

After trapping the insects, they bring them back to the lab and test them for the West Nile virus.

“We can take appropriate action from not only biting you, but spreading disease,” said Mosquito Control Coordinator Scott Meador.

Experts say getting rid of standing water around your home is one way to keep mosquitoes at bay.