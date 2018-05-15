Fire Chief Called Before Supervisory Board In Rogers County

A local fire chief has been called before a supervisory board accused of not doing enough to fix ongoing problems.

Some of the firefighters led by Northwest Fire Protection District Chief Matt Shockley are upset.

They say they were shocked to hear that the fire chief was called before the board.

The board met in executive session for about 45 minutes to discuss the employment, hiring appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline, or resignation of Chief Shockley.

After that, the board unanimously decided to take no action.

The firefighters local union says this all stems from some members of the board, who were looking for someone to blame, and that Shockley has done nothing wrong.

Separately, firefighters say some members of the board are unfairly blaming Shockley for a lot of ongoing maintenance issues when, in reality, they say he has been doing all he can.

Shockley says he was surprised to have been brought in on Tuesday.

Board member Matt Hinson says Shockley was brought in for a performance review.

“Personal issues, we don’t make comment on, but, like I said, as a board we are excited to get the guys back in the station,” said Hinson.

Shockley says “performance evaluations are routine that’s prior to the next budget year, so it would be coming up before July, but this stated at disciplinary action. No, not routine.”

Several other board members decided not to speak.

The board also continued to work on a plan to try and get firefighters back inside their stations.