ORU Senior Plays In Front Of Family For First Time

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Last weekend was the last regular season home series for ORU baseball, but Saturday was a game one senior will remember forever.

Baseball is inherently family-oriented.  The ritual of finding mom and dad in the stands starts in little league and doesn't stop.  But for one ORU star, for the last three years, he hasn't looked because he knew they weren't there.

Miguel Ausua, senior Golden Eagle ace, potential MLB draft pick, and Puerto Rico native.  He came to America in 2015 to play at Panola College in Texas, then transferred to ORU before last season.

Since he came to the states, most of his family had never seen him pitch – until now.

Daysha Ortiz, Miguel’s mother, say it is "very emotional being able to be here and watch [her son].

“They've always been supporting me," Ausua said.

In a plan hatched by Ausua's girlfriend, Morgan, Ausua's parents, sister, and extended family all were on-hand to watch Miguel pitch five innings and strike out 5 in a 7-6 Golden Eagle win.

Ausua’s father says it doesn’t matter if his son has a good day or a bad day, he’s still the champ and they will always support him.

"To be honest with you, it was different,” said Ausua.  “The emotions for me, it was different being on the mound and being able to look up and finally see them up there, and hearing them actually call my name."

So now, it's not just another game, destined to eventually be forgotten.  It's a memory that will last a lifetime.

