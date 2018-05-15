Teachers seeking more resources fill North Carolina streets

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

A British cybersecurity expert accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords is headed to court for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - This May 15, 2017, file photo shows British cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins during an interview in Ilfracombe, England.

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash.

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers.

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.

By EMERY P. DALESIO

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Educators demanding better pay and more resources filled the streets of North Carolina's capital city Wednesday with loud chants and the color red, continuing the trend of teachers around the country rising up to pressure lawmakers for change.

Thousands of teachers from around the state marched through downtown to the Legislative Building, where the Republican-controlled legislature was starting its annual work session. Organizers' prior estimate of 15,000 participants appeared easily met as city blocks turned the color of the red shirts worn by most marchers. Chants included "We care! We vote!" and "This is What Democracy Looks Like!"

"The main reason I'm here is, I've seen the pattern over the years where I feel the current politicians in charge of the state are anti-public education," said Raleigh high school teacher Bill Notarnicola as he prepared a time-lapse photo along the parade route. "As we're growing, the funds are not keeping up with the growth. We are seeing cutback, after cutback, after cutback."

Previous strikes, walkouts and protests in West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky, Colorado and Oklahoma have led legislators in each state to improve pay, benefits or overall school funding.

Wednesday's rally in North Carolina prompted three-dozen school districts that educate more than two-thirds of the state's 1.5 million public school students to cancel class.

Rachel Holdridge, a special education teacher at Wilmington's Alderman Elementary School, said she drives for Uber to make ends meet despite working in education for 22 years. She said lawmakers and state government have let teachers down by failing to equip them properly to do their job.

"They keep giving tiny raises and taking so much away from the kids," said Holdridge, who came to the Legislative Building ahead of the march to lobby legislators. While she took a sober view of whether the rally would change policy, she said: "You've got to start somewhere."

The state's main teacher advocacy group, the North Carolina Association of Educators, demands that legislators increase per-pupil spending to the national average in four years, increase school construction for a growing state, and approve a multiyear pay raise for teachers and school support staff that would raise incomes to the national average.

The teachers' group favors a proposal by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to raise salaries by stopping planned tax cuts on corporations and high-income households.

However, state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, have made clear they have no plans to funnel more money to classrooms by postponing January's planned tax cuts, including one for what is already one of the country's lowest corporate income taxes.

"We have no intention of raising taxes," Berger said ahead of the march. He said the day's focus should be "the fact that a million kids are not going to be in school (Wednesday) because a political organization wants to have folks come there to communicate with us or send a message."

But with the Great Recession in the past and the state's financial stability restored, teachers say it's time to catch up on deferred school spending. Teachers are photocopying assignments off the internet or from old workbooks because textbooks haven't been replenished in years, North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell said.

North Carolina teachers earn an average salary of about $50,000, ranking them 39th in the country last year, the National Education Association reported last month. Their pay increased by 4.2 percent over the previous year - the second-biggest increase in the country - and was estimated to rise an average 1.8 percent this year, the NEA said. But the union points out that that still represents a 9.4 percent slide in real income since 2009 due to inflation.

Tiffany Pfouts, an arts teacher at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, carried a sign that read "It's about RESPECT." She said simple capital needs in her school, such as building repairs, have been neglected.

"We have toilets in our seventh grade hallway that won't even work," Pfouts said. "It's not about our salaries - it's about everything else."

___

Associated Press writers Allen G. Breed and Gary D. Robertson contributed to this report.

___

Follow Emery P. Dalesio at http://twitter.com/emerydalesio . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/emery-p-dalesio

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.