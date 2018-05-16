1 of 2 cousins pleads guilty to killing, burying 4 men

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

A British cybersecurity expert accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords is headed to court for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case.

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A 21-year-old man who enlisted his cousin in a gruesome plot to kill four young men at his family's suburban Philadelphia farm last summer pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder charges that will put him behind bars for life.

Cosmo DiNardo's plea gave solace to a grieving father who turned to the stone-faced killer in a packed courtroom and said, "Your only way out of prison is wearing a toe tag."

"That's the least we all deserve," said Mark Potash, the father of 22-year-old victim Mark Sturgis.

DiNardo's cousin, 21-year-old Sean Kratz, is expected to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon to charges related to his involvement in the deaths of the men, ages 19 to 22.

Kratz was charged in three of the deaths. DiNardo, seen as the mastermind of the killings, was charged in all four.

DiNardo pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery and abuse of a corpse. His lawyer said he did so to avoid the death penalty.

DiNardo was legally barred from possessing firearms due to an involuntary commitment. He had a schizophrenia diagnosis and repeated contacts with police, but lawyer Fortunato Perri said mental health professionals who evaluated DiNardo after his arrest weren't sure they could present an insanity defense.

Police found the men after a grueling, five-day search.

Three were lit on fire and placed 12-feet (3-meters) deep in an oil tank converted into a pig roaster.

DiNardo allegedly lured them to his family's 90-acre (36-hectare) farm under the guise of making marijuana deals.

Jimi Taro Patrick's grandparents, who had raised the slain 19-year-old since birth, asked DiNardo to pray for them and his mother, who has severe mental illness.

Someday, perhaps, they'll be able to forgive him, Sharon Patrick said.

"My heart is broken, and I will never, ever be the same," she said. "I love you Jimi and I miss him very, very much."

The other victims were 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 21-year-old Tom Meo.

The families of the slain men are suing DiNardo's parents, saying they knew he had mental health issues and violent tendencies but didn't prevent him from accessing a gun.

DiNardo's parents own the farm property in Solebury and construction and concrete companies in Bensalem, where they live.

In his confession, DiNardo acknowledged selling handguns to local residents. Five months before the killings, police charged him with having a shotgun.

