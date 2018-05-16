'In prison, you'll meet savage,' victim's dad tells murderer

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.

Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.

Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta.

In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.

Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Two cousins accused of killing together could find themselves pitted against one other in court after one took a plea deal Wednesday and the other rejected one in the gruesome deaths of four young men found buried last summer on a suburban Philadelphia farm.

Prosecutors vowed to seek the death penalty against Sean Kratz after the 21-year-old stunned prosecutors, victims' families and even his own lawyer in turning down an offer that would have put him in prison for at least 59 years.

"Unexpected outcome," said Kratz's lawyer, Craig Penglase.

Cosmo DiNardo, the cousin who earlier in the day pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in exchange for a life sentence, could be forced to testify at Kratz's trial, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

No trial date has been set.

The 21-year-old DiNardo's plea was all but certain after he confessed last summer and agreed to help authorities find the body of 19-year-old victim Jimi Taro Patrick in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Authorities saw DiNardo, a mentally disturbed son of privilege, as the mastermind of the plot that involved luring the men to his family's farm, ambushing and killing them, burning their bodies and crushing one with a backhoe before burying them.

Kratz was charged in three of the deaths but would have pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy charges against one victim, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

DiNardo's plea gave solace to a grieving father who turned to the stone-faced killer and told him: "Your only way out of prison is wearing a toe tag."

"That's the least we all deserve," said Mark Potash, the father of 22-year-old victim, Mark Sturgis.

Melissa Fratanduono, the mother of 21-year-old victim Tom Meo, cursed at DiNardo, saying it has "taken everything" for her not to kill him herself.

DiNardo has a history of mental illness, including an involuntary commitment and a schizophrenia diagnosis, but his lawyer said mental health professionals weren't sure they could have presented an insanity defense.

"Mental illness is real, mental illness is sad, and sometimes it can be tragic," lawyer Fortunato Perri said.

DiNardo, the scion of a wealthy family, dabbled in dealing marijuana and customizing sneakers and portrayed himself on social media as "a savage."

He showed himself holding guns and would send aggressive messages to women he found attractive. Authorities saw him as the mastermind of the killings.

Potash called DiNardo a "perfect example of someone who started at the top and worked your way down to the gutter."

"You think you're savage?" Potash said. "You've lived your whole life protected. In prison, you'll meet savage. And I promise you, it won't look like you."

Police found the men after a five-day search. Sturgis, Meo and Finocchiaro were lit on fire and placed 12-feet (3-meters) deep in an oil tank converted into a cooker DiNardo called the "pig roaster."

Patrick's grandparents, who raised him since birth, asked DiNardo to pray for them and for his mother, who they say is mentally ill, so that someday they might be able to forgive him.

"My heart is broken, and I will never, ever be the same," Sharon Patrick said.

DiNardo was expressionless as he pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery and abuse of a corpse.

"If there is anything I could do to take it back, I would," said DiNardo. "I cannot come to terms with what occurred. I'm so sorry."

Judge Jeffrey Finley dismissed that as "false and insincere."

"To you, human lives are disposable," Finley told DiNardo. "They have no value."

The families of the slain men are suing DiNardo's parents, Antonio and Sandra DiNardo, who own the Solebury farm property and construction and concrete companies in Bensalem, where they live.

The families say DiNardo's parents shouldn't have allowed him access to a gun, which was barred by law due to his commitment.

In his confession, DiNardo acknowledged selling handguns to local residents. Five months before the killings, police charged him with having a shotgun. Investigators say he used at least two guns in the killings.

"My family received a life sentence," Dean Finocchiaro's father, Anthony, told DiNardo. "I pray that Dean's spirit haunts you the rest of your miserable life."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.