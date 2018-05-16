The Latest: Official: Explosion being probed as intentional

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

Six U.S. states are accusing the maker of the opioid OxyContin of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive m...

California judge says Legislature unconstitutionally enacted 2016 state law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.

Most young adults haven't given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant number are already providing long-term care for older loved ones.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, a son, at right, holds his mother's hand at her nursing home in Michigan. Most young adults haven’t given much thought to their own needs as they get older, but a significant nu...

A U.S. official says an explosion at a Southern California office building that killed a woman and left 3 others injured is being investigated as an intentional act.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

(Kim Hairston /The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimor...

One of the largest Native American tribes is the first community in the US to implement a hepatitis C elimination program to treat its citizens; federal officials say the initiative could serve as a national model.

Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Uber's ride-hailing service changes US rules governing riders, drivers seeking to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...

(KABC-TV via AP). This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a building after an explosion rocked it in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Authorities say one person is dead and several others have injuries. The cause of t...

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on an explosion that rocked a Southern California office building (all times local):

9 p.m.

A U.S. official says a deadly explosion at a Southern California office building is being investigated as an intentional act and investigators believe the blast may have come from a package.

One woman was killed and three others were injured during the Tuesday afternoon explosion at a medical office building in Aliso Viejo.

The official said the information was based on a preliminary investigation. Investigators said they hadn't yet located an explosive device and were searching through debris.

The official was briefed on the investigation but wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene Tuesday night.

Sheriff's officials said the size of blast made it suspicious.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

8:20 p.m.

Authorities say explosives experts are trying to determine what caused an explosion that killed a woman and injured three other people at a Southern California medical office building.

The Tuesday afternoon blast on the first floor of an Aliso Viejo building in Orange County shattered windows and forced children in a nearby daycare center to be evacuated.

Mary McWilliams of San Clemente tells the Orange County Register that she saw two women with burns stagger out of the building. Fire officials say a third person suffered smoke inhalation.

Orange County sheriff's experts along with FBI, the ATF and other federal agencies are investigating the cause of the blast. Orange County Sheriff's Cmdr. Dave Sawyer said Tuesday night that the size of the explosion makes it suspicious.

However, he says no explosive device has been found in the building and investigators still aren't saying whether the explosion was accidental or intentional.

___

7:10 p.m.

A witness describes seeing two women with burns following an explosion that killed one person and injured three at a Southern California medical office building.

Mary McWilliams tells the Orange County Register that she arrived for an appointment Tuesday in Aliso Viejo to find smoke surrounding the area and car alarms going off.

McWilliams says she saw two women covered in ash and soot stagger out of the building. McWilliams says one woman had skin peeling on her arm. The other woman was burned and her head was bleeding.

The injured were taken to a hospital and there's no immediate word on their conditions.

Federal, state and local authorities, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, are investigating the blast, which occurred on the first floor of a building that was under renovation.

Orange County Sheriff's Cmdr. Dave Sawyer says authorities haven't determined whether the explosion was accidental or intentional.

Officials haven't released information about the person who was killed.

___

2:47 p.m.

Authorities say one person is dead and three others have injuries after an explosion rocked a Southern California office building.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says 70 firefighters were dispatched in response to a 1:09 p.m. Tuesday call from Aliso Viejo.

Fennessey says the blast involved a building under renovation. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

There was no immediate information about the person who was killed. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Fennessy says children at a daycare across the street were not injured. They were being reunited with parents at a nearby store parking lot.

___

2:37 p.m.

Authorities say one person is dead and two others have injuries after an explosion rocked a Southern California office building.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says 10 engines and 70 firefighters were dispatched in response to a 1:09 p.m. Tuesday call from Aliso Viejo.

Fennessy says the blast involved a building under renovation. The cause of the blast was being investigated.

There was no immediate information about the person who was killed. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Fennessey says children at a daycare across the street were not injured. They were being reunited with parents at a nearby store parking lot.

