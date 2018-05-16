Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort

Posted: Updated:

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
Associated Press

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - One of the largest Native American tribes is being praised as a model for its aggressive program to test for and treat hepatitis C.

The Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation has screened more than half its target of 80,000 citizens for the potentially fatal liver disease. The tribe says it has a 90 percent cure rate.

The Cherokees operate the largest tribal health care system in the U.S. The system pays patients' costs.

Federal health officials say the initiative could serve as a national model for communities on how to find financial backing for similar plans and setting a goal for eliminating the disease that can take decades to show symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2016 that hepatitis C killed more people than HIV and tuberculosis combined.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.