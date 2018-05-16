Chainsaws Recalled, Because They Might Not Turn Off - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Chainsaws Recalled, Because They Might Not Turn Off

Posted: Updated:
CPSC photo CPSC photo
NEW YORK -

More than a million chainsaws sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide are being recalled because they can continue to run after being turned off, posing a serious injury hazard.

The company has received 15 reports of chainsaws that still operated after the user switched them off, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious enough to require stitches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the chainsaws immediately and return the product for a free replacement, according to the CPSC. The new saws will be available at Harbor Freight Tools stores starting May 21.

The recall involves two models of 14-inch chainsaws, all made in China and sold under three brand names: The Portland and One Stop Garden brand chainsaws are green and black with "Portland" printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw is red and black and has "Chicago Electric" printed on its handle.

The defective chainsaws were sold at Harbor Freight stores across the country and online from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50 each.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.