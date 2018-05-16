Tulsa Man Charged With Kidnapping His Ex-Girlfriend

Prosecutors file a kidnapping charge against a Tulsa man accused of snatching his ex-girlfriend from a Tulsa Union school bus stop on May 9th.

Anthony George, 20, was also arrested on a domestic assault and battery complaint, but so far, he is not charged with that.

16-year-old Desi Hunt was missing for three hours before police found her near 31st and Mingo unharmed.