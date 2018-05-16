Police Cite Owasso Business For Selling Vaping Supplies To Underage Buyer

Police issue a citation to an Owasso business this week for selling vaping supplies to an underage buyer.

In a post on the Owasso Police Department's Facebook page, of the 21 businesses targeted for checks on May 14th, 20 declined to sell to an underage buyer.

However, police say a clerk at Cali Culture in the 7700 block of North Owasso Expressway was cited for allegedly selling vaping materials to the underage buyer.

Police set up a compliance check after receiving complaints that teenagers were buying vaping supplies from local stores.

The department also issued the following statement:

The Owasso Police Department is committed to keeping the youth of our community safe and our focus will continue to be on combating any potential risks that might disproportionally affect this age group, including underage drinking, drug use, distracted driving, and underage smoking or vaping.