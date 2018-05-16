Police Cite Owasso Business For Selling Vaping Supplies To Under - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Cite Owasso Business For Selling Vaping Supplies To Underage Buyer

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Police issue a citation to an Owasso business this week for selling vaping supplies to an underage buyer.

In a post on the Owasso Police Department's Facebook page, of the 21 businesses targeted for checks on May 14th, 20 declined to sell to an underage buyer. 

However, police say a clerk at Cali Culture in the 7700 block of North Owasso Expressway was cited for allegedly selling vaping materials to the underage buyer.

Police set up a compliance check after receiving complaints that teenagers were buying vaping supplies from local stores.

The department also issued the following statement: 

The Owasso Police Department is committed to keeping the youth of our community safe and our focus will continue to be on combating any potential risks that might disproportionally affect this age group, including underage drinking, drug use, distracted driving, and underage smoking or vaping.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.