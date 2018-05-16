'Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite' Seek Signatures For Tax Repeal Effort - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite' Seek Signatures For Tax Repeal Effort

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

The group behind the petition to roll back tax increases for Oklahoma teacher raises held a question and answer session Tuesday night at a Collinsville church.

"Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite" say they need a little more than 41,000 signatures to get a repeal of House Bill 1010xx on the ballot.

That's the bill that raises taxes on fuel, cigarettes and oil and natural gas production, to fund teacher pay raises.

"Our legislature decided that raising taxes was the first thing that they should do instead of looking for wasted money," said Ronda Vuillemont-Smithco, Founder of Oklahoma Taxpayers United

More information about OTU can be found on their website.

