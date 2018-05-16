Sign: New Outlet Mall In Jenks Planning To Open In 2020

A sign is now up, announcing the planned opening date for a new outlets mall in Jenks.

The sign states "Tulsa Premium Outlets" plans to open in 2020.

The location is across the Creek Turnpike from the Oklahoma Aquarium. Simon Property Group has been developing plans for an outlet mall for years.

There have been no recent updates from SPG or the City of Jenks about the planned mall. Back in 2015, the SPG said the first phase of the development will be approximately 325,000 square feet and feature 80 to 90 stores. With construction to start in the Spring 2016 and an opening in the Summer of 2017.

9/11/2015 Related Story: Simon Premium Malls Makes Jenks Location Official