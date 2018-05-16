Repairs Underway On A Tulsa Water Main Break

City of Tulsa water department workers are repairing a break of a 10-inch line near Memorial Drive early Wednesday.

The location is just east of the intersection of Memorial on 44th Street.

Worker say a private contractor accidentally drilled into the water line causing the break. The break is in an industrial area and the city says 6 to 8 businesses are impacted.

As a precaution, a city truck is holding up a nearby power pole, so it won't fall down while crews work on the line.

The water department expects to have the repairs done in a couple of hours.