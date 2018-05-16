Watts Resident Killed In Adair County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Watts Resident Killed In Adair County Crash


ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Adair County Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of two county roads northwest of Westville.  

The OHP report states Blake Martin, 26, of Colcord, who was driving a 2014 Chevy Spark, ran a stop sign.  A passenger in his car, Julia Anderson, 27, of Watts was killed in the crash. Martin was taken to an Arkansas hospital where he was admitted for numerous injuries.

Their report says Martin had an odor of an alcoholic beverage.  

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Matthew Camp of Kansas, Oklahoma, was taken the same Arkansas hospital, where he was treated and released. 
 

