Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...

California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.

(Kim Hairston /The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimor...

(Kim Hairston /The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimor...

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The Trump administration will try to convince a U.S. appeals court that it was justified in ending an Obama-era immigration policy that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Judy Weatherly, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holds up a sign during a protest outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco. The Trump adminis...

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

Federal and local authorities are trying to find remains of a bomb that exploded at a Southern California medical office, leaving a woman dead and three other people injured.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

Cleanup underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead.

Cleanup underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead.

(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, rests on a barrier on a bridge crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The d...

(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, rests on a barrier on a bridge crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The d...

Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.

Destructive lava prompts worried Hawaii homeowners to ask: Am I covered for volcanos?.

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

(Heather E. Hedenschau/Big Island Brokers via AP). This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano erup...

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on to see who will referee the multibillion-dollar business of gambling on pro and college sports.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, the race is on ...

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

(AP Photo/Donald King). Commuters are stranded during the evening commute at Grand Central Terminal in New York on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Metro-North commuter railroad said Tuesday evening that downed trees across the tracks had caused it to suspen...

(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). Emergency personnel look at a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, while crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Th...

(Larry Deklinski/The News-Item via AP). A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was overturned by strong winds associated with a thunderstorm, rests on a barrier on a bridge crossing the Susquehanna River at Danville, Pa., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The d...

NEW YORK (AP) - The cleanup is underway throughout the Northeast a day after powerful storms pounded the region with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead and hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

Connecticut officials said a man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on his truck. An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a large tree toppled onto the car she was in.

The storms downed trees and power lines across the region. Several lightning strikes led to structure fires in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

Airlines also canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.