Lanes Shift On BA Expressway Bridge Reconstruction Project

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says some lane shifts are happening this week as work progresses on a $1.5-million bridge project on Broken Arrow Expressway over Sheridan.

Backups are common in this area due to regular construction projects and with some new lane closures Wednesday and Thursday that could cause some confusion for drivers.

ODOT says the lane shift is the next step in the project. The department says this overall project includes removing part of the bridge's concrete deck and adding more concrete.

Construction on this project is expected to wrap up in late July.