Tulsa woman jailed without bond after attack on child

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa woman remains jailed without bond Wednesday morning after authorities accused her of stabbing her eldest daughter and setting their home on fire.

Taheerah Ahmad was arrested Tuesday afternoon after witnesses recognized her vehicle and called police. Authorities accuse her of attacking her 11-year-old daughter and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter. The younger daughter, who authorities initially said was 7, was found safe.

Ahmad is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill. The older daughter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Video from Tulsa television station KOTV that captures Ahmad's arrest shows her young daughter playing in their SUV as officers led Ahmad away in handcuffs.

Ahmad declined to comment to reporters later Tuesday as officers transported her to jail.

