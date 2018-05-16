Preslar Music Students Performs On 6 In The Morning

Tulsa International Mayfest kicks off Thursday in downtown Tulsa and there is going to be lots of musical acts through Sunday.

This year, Preslar Music will have four stages that will be featuring top vocal talent. Two of their students, Mikayla Lane and Bailey Lipe performed Wednesday on 6 In The Morning.

Preslar Music students will perform on the Tulsa International Mayfest Community stage at 6th and Main.