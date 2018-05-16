GasBuddy: QuikTrip Restrooms Ranked Cleanest In Oklahoma

QuikTrip gets a thumb's up for its restroom cleanliness in survey results just released by GasBuddy. The popular gas price comparison website named the top rated bathrooms travelers rely on in each state.

Gas stations had to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the survey. GasBuddy said it collected ratings and reviews left on their site between September 2016 and April 2018.

Travelers told GasBuddy one of their worst fears while road tripping is uncertainty over where to make their next pit stop.

QT was ranked number one in seven states including Kansas and Missouri. Kum & Go was rated tops in Arkansas and Colorado. Buc-ee's took the number one spot in Texas. No pun intended.

GasBuddy Restroom Survey

AAA predicts more than 41.5 million Americans will travel over Memorial Day weekend - the most in more than a dozen years.

“A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway," said Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel and Publishing.