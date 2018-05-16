Correction: Cyberattack Fighter-Detained story

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

A Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter has lost the baby.

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives when friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.

(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

A British cybersecurity expert accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords is headed to court for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - This May 15, 2017, file photo shows British cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins, accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwo...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - In a story May 16 about a court hearing for a cybersecurity expert accused of creating software to steal banking passwords, The Associated Press reported erroneously that FBI agents contradicted each other in testimony about when they showed Marcus Hutchins his indictment. It was the arrest warrant, not the indictment, that Hutchins was shown.

A corrected version of the story is below:

British cyber expert's attorney says FBI deceived him

Attorneys for a British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping a worldwide computer virus last year told a federal judge Wednesday that the FBI agents who arrested him for allegedly creating malware used deception when interrogating him

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Attorneys for a British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping a worldwide computer virus last year told a federal judge Wednesday that the FBI agents who arrested him for allegedly creating malware used deception when interrogating him and those statements should be inadmissible.

The charge from Marcus Hutchins' attorneys comes as they try to suppress what prosecutors say are incriminating statements Hutchins made to the agents and later during a jailhouse interview.

A grand jury indictment accuses Hutchins of creating and distributing malware known as Kronos, designed to steal banking passwords. Hutchins, 23, has pleaded not guilty.

FBI agents detained him in Las Vegas on Aug. 2 before he boarded a flight home to England and interrogated him for nearly two hours. The two FBI agents who arrested him testified Wednesday that he was properly mirandized and that he spoke to them voluntarily.

However, one of Hutchins' attorneys argued the agents weren't completely truthful with Hutchins and didn't show him the arrest warrant and charges he faced until an hour into the interrogation, which was recorded.

"That's hiding the ball. You can't waive rights if you hide the ball," attorney Brian Klein said.

His attorneys have argued Hutchins didn't fully understand Miranda warnings because he's a foreigner and was also sleep-deprived after a week partying in Vegas.

A judge will issue a ruling on the defense's request in a couple of weeks.

During testimony, the FBI agents contradicted themselves about when Hutchins was shown the arrest warrant. One said it was before the interview, but another testified it was much later in the interrogation.

Although the interrogation was recorded, it doesn't include the portion at the beginning when the agents say they advised Hutchins of his rights.

One of the prosecutors in the case said it's clear Hutchins knew why he was being detained and pointed to a transcript of a jailhouse interview with an unidentified person who Hutchins tells, "I knew it was always going to come back," referring to the Kronos malware he's accused of creating.

"He knows deep down what's going on and why he's there," said Michael Chmelar, an assistant U.S. attorney.

In the same call, Hutchins also relays part of what he told the FBI agents, according to the transcript:

"So I wrote code for a guy a while back who then incorporated it into a banking malware, so they have logs of that, and essentially they want to know my part of the banking operation or if I just sold the code onto some guy then they wanted me to, once then found I sold the code to someone, they wanted me to give them his name, and I don't actually know anything about him."

Hutchins' arrest last August came as a shock because only four months earlier he was lauded as a cybercrime-fighting hero for finding a "kill switch" to slow the outbreak of the WannaCry virus, which crippled computers worldwide, encrypting files and making them inaccessible unless people paid a ransom ranging from $300 to $600.

The indictment said the crimes happened between July 2014 and July 2015, but prosecutors have not offered any details about the number of victims. Prosecutors also said in recent court filings that Hutchins is suspected to have sold the Kronos software to someone in Wisconsin and that he "personally delivered" the software to someone in California.

Robert Graham, a computer security expert not connected to the case, warned against concluding that Hutchins had done something wrong simply because his code wound up in malware.

"I'm not saying he didn't cross a legal line somewhere, but the quotes (in the filing) are still consistent with somebody who is a security researcher rather than a malware kingpin," Graham said in a text to The Associated Press.

In addition to computer fraud, the indictment lists five other charges, including attempting to intercept electronic communications and trying to access a computer without authorization. Hutchins faces decades in prison if convicted of all the charges. He has been barred from returning home and has been living in California, where he works as a cybersecurity consultant while awaiting trial.

___

Follow Ivan Moreno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IvanJourno

___

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak contributed from Boston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.