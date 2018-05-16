Third Man Arrested In Porter Burglary Where Teen Was Tied Up

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has three suspects in custody after they say a teenager was tied up and robbed during a home invasion. Aaron Johnson, Eugene Brown Jr. and Eugene Rogers are jailed on complaints of first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

Brown and Rogers are father and son, according to Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Deputies said just after 11 a.m. January 11, 2018, Wagoner County 911 took a call of an armed home invasion near 50th Street North and Highway 69. The caller reported his neighbor, a 13-year-old boy, was tied up and robbed.

Deputies said the teen, who was home sick from school, told them he was in his room when he heard someone enter the home. He said three suspects tied him up with an electronics cable and put a pair of shorts over his head.

They said the teen was afraid to leave the house after the men left and he remained inside 20 minutes before going to a neighbor's house for help.

WCSO arrested Johnson a few days after the crime and Brown a month later. Eugene Rogers was found in Kansas City, Missouri on May 14. Elliott said Rogers was arrested as he was loading a U-Haul trailer to head to Texas.

U.S. Marshals made the arrest.

"Because of the media and the concerned public, these violent offenders have been hunted down and arrested," Sheriff Elliott said.

"Thank you. Now our prayers are for the justice system to work, so that the next victim will not be terrorized or worse from men like these."

Video of the burglary released from Wagoner County Sheriff's Office: