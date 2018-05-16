APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

    APNewsBreak: Trump mining pollution rule change challenged

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:22:32 GMT
    Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.More >>
    Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up mining pollution.More >>

  • Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement

    Michigan State and Nassar victims reach $500M settlement

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:22:28 GMT
    Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports...More >>
    Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.More >>

  • California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

    California mom of 10 to appear in court on abuse charges

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:22:25 GMT
    (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...(Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children...
    Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.More >>
    Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.More >>
    •   

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration's rejection of an Obama-era rule that would have required mining companies to prove they have enough money to clean up pollution.

The Idaho Conservation League, Earthworks and other groups on Wednesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. to review last year's move to drop the rule.

Earthjustice Attorney Amanda Goodin says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency action leaves taxpayers responsible for pollution that fouls waterways and endangers public health.

Mining industry representatives pushed hard to kill the rule.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt agreed with their argument that modern mining poses less risk for pollution despite a legacy of taxpayer-funded mine cleanups.

Under former President Barack Obama, the agency determined the opposite - that mining pollution remains an ongoing concern.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.