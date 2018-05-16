TPD: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Exposing Himself In Par - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

TPD: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Exposing Himself In Parking Lot

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Shelby Yirsa. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Shelby Yirsa. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a convicted sex offender they say was exposing himself in a Tulsa parking lot.

According to police, a woman saw a man pulling up his pants while sitting in a car in the Target parking lot at Tulsa Hills.

The woman called the police, who responded and arrested Shelby Yirsa.

Police said Yirsa admitted to sitting in the parking lot for about half an hour, touching himself while watching women.

Records show Yirsa is a sex offender on probation for other crimes. Washington County records show he had a rape arrest in 2003 and 2005, and an indecent exposure arrest in 2005.

The Tulsa County Jail shows Yirsa was arrested for indecent exposure and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.