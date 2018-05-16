TPD: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Exposing Himself In Parking Lot

Tulsa Police arrested a convicted sex offender they say was exposing himself in a Tulsa parking lot.

According to police, a woman saw a man pulling up his pants while sitting in a car in the Target parking lot at Tulsa Hills.

The woman called the police, who responded and arrested Shelby Yirsa.

Police said Yirsa admitted to sitting in the parking lot for about half an hour, touching himself while watching women.

Records show Yirsa is a sex offender on probation for other crimes. Washington County records show he had a rape arrest in 2003 and 2005, and an indecent exposure arrest in 2005.

The Tulsa County Jail shows Yirsa was arrested for indecent exposure and is being held on a $10,000 bond.