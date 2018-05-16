The Latest: AP sources: Explosion targeted California office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: AP sources: Explosion targeted California office

Posted: Updated:
(KABC-TV via AP). In this photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV, children are evacuated from a preschool across the street from a building that was rocked by an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. None of these child... (KABC-TV via AP). In this photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV, children are evacuated from a preschool across the street from a building that was rocked by an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. None of these child...
(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui... (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Firefighters and sheriff's deputies escort children from Academy on the Hill pre-k school in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after a fatal explosion nearby. The blast involved a bui...
(KABC-TV via AP). This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a building after an explosion rocked it in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Authorities say one person is dead and several others have injuries. The cause of t... (KABC-TV via AP). This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a building after an explosion rocked it in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Authorities say one person is dead and several others have injuries. The cause of t...
(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated. (Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.
(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat... (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'In prison, you'll meet savage,' victim's dad tells murderer

    'In prison, you'll meet savage,' victim's dad tells murderer

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:24:45 GMT
    (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>
    Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.More >>

  • Bear killed confirmed to be responsible for Colorado attack

    Bear killed confirmed to be responsible for Colorado attack

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:24:41 GMT
    (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, a DNA sample is taken in Fort Collins, Colo., from the paw of a bear killed by wildlife officers after a youn...(Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo provided by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, a DNA sample is taken in Fort Collins, Colo., from the paw of a bear killed by wildlife officers after a youn...
    Wildlife officials say a bear killed by officers is the one that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home in western Colorado.More >>
    Wildlife officials say a bear killed by officers is the one that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home in western Colorado.More >>

  • Turkish banker gets 32-month sentence in Iran sanctions case

    Turkish banker gets 32-month sentence in Iran sanctions case

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-16 19:24:38 GMT
    (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin...(Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin...
    Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.More >>
    Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a deadly explosion at a Southern California office building (all times local):

11 a.m.

Two officials have told The Associated Press that an office in a Southern California medical building was targeted by an explosive package.

The officials were briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

One woman was killed and three other people were injured in Tuesday afternoon's explosion in Aliso Viejo.

One of the officials said one of them was believed to be the target.

The officials said the explosion did not appear to be part of a broader plot and there was no immediate connection to any extremist groups.

Orange County sheriff's officials said late Tuesday night that they had not found a specific explosive device and were continuing to sift through the debris left from the explosion.

___

8 a.m.

Officials are investigating an explosion that killed a woman and injured three other people at a Southern California medical office building.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says investigators worked through the night and were still at the scene Wednesday morning.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that the explosion is believed to have been intentional and may have come from a package.

The official was briefed on the investigation, was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A sheriff's official said late Tuesday that no specific device had been found.

- Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo

___

11:08 p.m.

Investigators are searching for clues about an explosion at a Southern California medical office that left a woman dead and three other people injured.

The Tuesday afternoon blast occurred in Aliso Viejo, which is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles. It blew siding off the walls, exposing insulation and framing and shattering windows at the two-story building.

A federal official told The Associated Press late Tuesday that the explosion is believed to have been intentional and may have come from a package.

The official was briefed on the investigation, was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the dead woman had been inside the building.

Witness Mary McWilliams tells the Orange County Register that she saw two burned women stagger from the building. Fire officials say a third victim had smoke inhalation.

There's no word yet on a motive for the explosion.

- Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.