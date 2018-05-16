Former Tulsa Police Officer Sentenced To 30 Years For Child Sex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Tulsa Police Officer Sentenced To 30 Years For Child Sex Crimes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former police officer Noel McFadden was sentenced to 30 years in federal court after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say he gave an 8-year-old girl a cell phone and asked her to take nude photos.

His victim stood before the judge holding a small stuffed animal as she read from a piece of paper. She told the judge, that Noel makes her mad, that she thinks he is a monster. She said she is not afraid to see him now because she is very strong.

2/16/2018 Related Story: Former Tulsa Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Crimes

She said, she will never back down and thanked her counselor for helping her feel better about things, she said Noel is a bad person and she thought he should be sent to prison for 1,000 years. She said, if she and her sister hadn’t told, she believes he would still be hurting kids. 

McFadden told the judge, “I would like to thank my wife, family and friends for standing by me through all this. They know the real me, the real truth.”

Prosecutors asked the judge for a 30-year sentence. McFadden’s attorney asked for a “reasonable sentence.”

