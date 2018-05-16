Scientists study lava for clues to how volcano will behave

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

NN A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows activity at Halema'uma'u Crater that has increased to include the nearly continuous emission of ash with intermittent stronger pulses at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on...

The chairman of Michigan State University's governing board says the school is "truly sorry" for what disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims and families went through.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they...

In this era of active shooters, police shootings and global terrorism, a patchwork of technology around the country can make the experience of calling 911 vastly different depending on where you live.

Emergency 911 technology struggles to keep up with the times

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and that he can't recall whether he discussed the probe with his father.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t ...

Defense lawyers say a Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions deserves leniency, but prosecutors want him locked up for at least 15 years.

(Elizabeth Williams via AP, File). In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, file courtroom sketch, defendant Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table in New York. Defense lawyers say Atilla, a Turkish banker convicted of helpin...

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm are expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial.

(Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the ki...

Court records show an Ohio man charged with killing his 20-month-old son had recently signed a custody agreement with the boy's mother.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). With members of the National Guard in the foreground, volcanic gases rise from active fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Most of the nearby Hawaii Volcanoes National Park remains closed to visitors due to ongo...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from the U.S. Geological Survey shows activity at Halema'uma'u Crater that has increased to include the nearly continuous emission of ash with intermittent stronger pulses at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on...

By SOPHIA YAN and CALEB JONES

Associated Press

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Whether spewing from the ground in red plumes or crawling in a fiery blob across neighborhoods, lava from the Kilauea volcano has produced the most arresting images of the recent eruption. But not all lava is created equal, and the differences could offer hints about the volcano's behavior.

For instance, the age of lava and the rate at which it bursts out can provide clues about the length and intensity of volcanic activity.

As the eruption sputters into a third week, scientists are examining lava samples and trying to understand what might be happening deep under the mountain. A closer look at the molten rock:

WHAT IS LAVA?

Lava is molten rock, or magma, that reaches the earth's surface in a slush of crystals and bubbles of volcanic gases. Its chemical composition includes silicon, aluminum, oxygen, and iron.

Hawaii volcanoes are known for two main types of lava flows. The first, called a'a, is generally characterized by lava that flows fast and cools quickly, creating a jagged, rough surface. The other type of lava is called pahoehoe, which cools more slowly and leaves a smooth, billowy surface as it creeps across land.

WHERE DOES IT COME FROM?

Much of the lava that has emerged was thought to have been underground for decades, since a 1955 eruption, said U.S. Geological Survey scientist Steve Brantley. That lava has bubbled up through about 20 fissure vents and forced thousands of people to evacuate. More than two dozen homes have been destroyed.

But new samples collected this week are newer, younger lava, and scientists are working to understand the significance of that finding.

"When this eruption first started (on May 3), one of the biggest outstanding questions was - is there new lava that's being pumped into the volcano from deep within the earth, or is this old lava that has been sitting?" said Tracy Gregg, an associate professor of geology at the University of Buffalo.

"You can think of it as sitting in a bucket. Someone has pulled the plug on the bucket, and the bucket is draining down," Gregg said. At the same time, there could be a "constant, slow production of new lava beneath Kilauea filling the bucket."

WHY IS THERE OLD LAVA?

Magma is always lurking under the surface of Kilauea, but it won't come out unless subterranean pressure pushes it out.

A crater on the volcano recently started "inflating," which indicates the growing presence of lava in an underground reservoir. Inflation can cause the land to bulge or deform. Similarly, as magma leaves a chamber, potentially to erupt, the ground can also "deflate."

The inflation suggested pressure was building below ground. The crater floor eventually collapsed, forcing magma that had probably been sitting there since 1955 up through the surface, said USGS scientist Wendy Stovall.

"If magma sits around for a little while, it becomes kind of old and sticky, and it forms crystals," she said. "It's really sluggish, and it's not very voluminous in the way it comes out."

Indeed, the lava oozing out of the ground has been moving at a relatively slow pace as it destroys homes and covers roads.

HOW IS NEW LAVA DIFFERENT?

Younger lava is generally hotter and more liquid, as it has higher amounts of gas and fewer crystals. "That creates a more fluid and dynamic lava at the surface," Stovall said.

This type of lava will flow faster, meaning it could more quickly cut off evacuation routes and take over neighborhoods with less warning.

The volume of lava and the pace at which it erupts can provide some indication on the duration and intensity of an explosive eruption, Gregg said.

A dramatic increase of lava splattering like fireworks from the ground might mean the volcano is just getting started and the eruption won't end anytime soon.

HOW DO SCIENTISTS ESTIMATE THE AGE OF LAVA?

Scientists have been collecting lava rock samples to examine the crystals embedded within to look for a chemical "signature." That allows them to compare previous samples collected at different times, Stovall said.

The comparisons could help shed light on the volcano's inner workings, but researchers have not drawn any conclusions yet.

Lava rock can even have a specific appearance and a unique collection of minerals that allow experts to infer a certain age or type of lava, Gregg said. Another test is to measure the rate of radioactive decay of certain elements in the rocks, also known as carbon dating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.