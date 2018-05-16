New Students Selected For TCC's Early College High School Progra - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Students Selected For TCC's Early College High School Program

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several Green Country eighth graders are getting an early start to college.

Union Public Schools and Tulsa Community College surprised the second class of the Early College High School program with the announcement on Wednesday.

52 eighth graders were selected to participate.

They will get the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credits during while in high school.

“Not only is it a tremendous, academic, and rich opportunity to reach a higher level of thinking at a younger age, it’s also a great financial decision for our families,” said TCC President Leigh Goodson.

Organizers say by the time the students graduate high school, they’ll also be graduating TCC with an associate’s degree.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.