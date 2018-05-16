New Students Selected For TCC's Early College High School Program

Several Green Country eighth graders are getting an early start to college.

Union Public Schools and Tulsa Community College surprised the second class of the Early College High School program with the announcement on Wednesday.

52 eighth graders were selected to participate.

They will get the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credits during while in high school.

“Not only is it a tremendous, academic, and rich opportunity to reach a higher level of thinking at a younger age, it’s also a great financial decision for our families,” said TCC President Leigh Goodson.

Organizers say by the time the students graduate high school, they’ll also be graduating TCC with an associate’s degree.