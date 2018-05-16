Tribal Casinos Could Benefit From Supreme Court Sports Betting Ruling

Oklahoma's tribal casinos could make more money after the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting on Monday.
While the ruling does not make sports betting legal everywhere it does give individual states the ability to pass statutes that would legalize sports gambling. The head of the state's Indian Gaming Commission says if Oklahoma Legislature does authorize sports betting, then it will be up to the tribes to implement it.
The legislature could take up the legalization of sports betting as early as July if they come back for another special session.
