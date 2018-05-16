Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 01:23:55 GMT
    Is there a doctor on board? No less than the U.S. surgeon general steps up to help with a medical emergency aboard a commercial flight.More >>
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, says he assisted someone on a Delta Air Lines jet as he prepared to fly Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman says a person lost consciousness when the plane was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Adams and two nurses responded. The patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.

Adams says the patient doing well and, like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

Adams was traveling to Mississippi for public events Thursday.

