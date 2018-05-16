Detective Reveals New Details About Mother Who Stabbed Daughter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Detective Reveals New Details About Mother Who Stabbed Daughter Multiple Times

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The detective on the amber alert, stabbing case reveals new details about the crime.

The senior child crisis detective, Matt Snow, has worked a lot of cases and seen a lot of bad things, but says this one is unique because of the sheer force it took to deliver that many stab wounds.  He says that girl was stabbed so many times it’s hard to even count them.

Snow interviewed the mother, Taheerah Ahmad, after her arrest and says she didn’t cry or express sorrow, that she showed no remorse after stabbing her 11-year-old daughter more than 50 times.

“Absolutely not, we didn’t see any expression of remorse or sadness at all the entire time she was in our custody,” said Snow.

He says officers recovered the knife used in the stabbing.  It was found inside the mother’s car.  Inside the home, he says, they found the axe used to hit the girl in the head, along with duct tape.

Snow says it appears that, at some point, the girl’s hands were free because she has obvious defensive wounds.

“I think that child was fighting for her life and doing everything she can to fight off her mother,” he said.

According to Snow, Ahmad’s explanation for her crimes was that she found her two oldest daughters more difficult to handle than her youngest.

He says Ahmad told detectives she and her youngest daughter were parked in downtown Tulsa for most of the time after the Amber Alert was issued Monday night, until citizens saw the car and police surrounded it Tuesday afternoon.

Snow says no matter how many crimes he’s worked, it’s always tough to work a case like this.

“Certainly when it comes to children, why would anybody harm a child, much less a child to this extent,” he said.

The girl who was stabbed is touch-and-go and she is fighting for her life, but they don’t know how that’s going to go.

The other two sisters are in foster care.

