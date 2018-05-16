2018 Oklahoma Special Olympics Getting Underway In Stillwater - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2018 Oklahoma Special Olympics Getting Underway In Stillwater

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Thousands of Special Olympics athletes are gathering in Stillwater for Wednesday’s opening ceremonies of the summer games.

Not long from now, Gallagher-Iba Arena will be populated by thousands of Oklahoma Special Olympics summer games athletes.

Five thousand athletes are signed up for this week, which is always a special week in Stillwater.

This is the 49th annual summer games for the Oklahoma Special Olympics and it’s been in Stillwater for more than four decades.

It’s not just the number of athletes, you also have about 2,500 volunteers.

The competition has already gotten underway.

Track, which is one of the more popular events, as well as bocce, turbo javelin, bowling, and golf are getting underway.

