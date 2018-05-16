Judge rules Confederate statues removal by Memphis is legal

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

A political showdown over how much to spend on public school classrooms and teachers hits another conservative, tax-cutting state as protests are expected to roil North Carolina's capital.

Is there a doctor on board? No less than the U.S. surgeon general steps up to help with a medical emergency aboard a commercial flight.

Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

A judge has ruled that the December removal of three statues of Confederate leaders from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee, was legal.

Trump submits his annual financial disclosure, which is expected to be made public in the coming days.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions on American classrooms.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Gates' non-profit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given about $44 million...

A police officer at a northern Illinois high school is being hailed as a hero for shooting and arresting a former student who fired on him in a hallway while staff and seniors were meeting for a graduation rehearsal.

(Rachel Rogers/Sauk Valley Media via AP). An emergency vehicle appears outside Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Dixon, Ill. Officials say a police officer has shot and wounded a gunman at a northern Illinois high school. The Dixon city mana...

Texas inmate has insisted he wasn't involved in a San Antonio killing more than 14 years ago that sent him to death row; execution scheduled for Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Mike Graczyk). This May 9, 2018 photo shows Juan Edward Castillo at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Polunsky Unit near Livingston, Texas. Castillo who is convicted of killing Tommy Garcia Jr. is set for execution Wednesday, May 16, 2...

A man who met Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock less than a month before the Oct. 1 attack told authorities that Paddock had ranted against the government and warned that law enforcement and the military would start confiscating guns.

(Steve Marcus /Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, a body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, ...

Police in Las Vegas plan to make public witness statements and officer reports about last year's mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds in the deadliest event of its kind modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas plan to release witness statements and off...

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The removal of three statues of Confederate leaders from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee, did not violate state law because they were on private property when they were torn down, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle in Nashville said the move by Memphis to bring down the statues of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Capt. J. Harvey Mathes from two city parks on Dec. 20 should not be blocked.

"This ruling reaffirms what we've said from the start: Everything was handled in a lawful manner," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act limits the removal or changing of historical memorials on public property. In December, city leaders used a legal loophole by selling the city parks for $1,000 to a nonprofit, which swiftly removed the monuments under the cover of darkness.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp in Tennessee had sought an injunction to freeze movement of the statues. They asserted that the sale and removal of the statues were unauthorized and "void or voidable" because the statues come under the act.

"The wording of the law, the 2016 Act, does not apply to private property," Lyle wrote. She added that the sale to the nonprofit was not pre-textual and not a "sham."

Cities have tried to remove Confederate monuments following the racially motivated massacre of nine people at a black church in South Carolina and a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Leaders in majority-black Memphis worked for months on finding a way to remove the statues, amid protests and calls from civil rights advocates who said they were monuments to racism and hate. Forrest was a Confederate general, a slave trader and a leader in the Ku Klux Klan.

Lawmakers in Tennessee's Republican-dominated Legislature vowed to punish Memphis for removing the monuments. The House voted to withhold $250,000 in funding for Memphis' bicentennial celebration next year.

And, on the last day of the legislative session in April, lawmakers passed a bill making it harder for cities to get around the law. They approved a measure barring cities from selling or transferring property that has historic memorials without permission from the Tennessee Historical Society - or a court.

Greenspace Inc., the nonprofit that bought the parks, has securely stored the statues. Lyle barred Greenspace from selling or relocating the statues until July 27.

The judge wrote that "Greenspace wishes to transfer the Statues to a suitable host where they can be preserved and displayed in the appropriate context." She mentioned Parkers Crossroads, about 110 miles east of Memphis, as a likely location because it was the site of one of Forrest's military successes.

"Forrest performed innovative and unparalleled military feats and tactics which continue to be studied in military instruction," the judge wrote.

Lyle also suggested that the existence of the statues at the two parks was preventing future development.

Entities in the medical district, which includes the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, formed a collaborative to redevelop the district into a multi-purpose commercial and residential center. But the existence of the Forrest statue at Health Sciences park was hurting those efforts, Lyle wrote.

"Health Sciences Park, where the Forrest Statue was located, is an integral part of the plan to make the district more inviting for its employees, future physicians who they are recruiting and for its patient population," Lyle wrote.

The statue of Davis at Memphis Park, which overlooks the Mississippi River, has led "several sponsors to cancel events and substantial donations" related to downtown riverfront development, the judge wrote.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans can appeal. Spokesman Lee Millar said late Wednesday that he has not had chance to read the ruling but that the group "will continue to pursue justice to save and preserve the historic memorial statues in Memphis."

