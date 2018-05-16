Depew Store Clerk Pulls Man From Truck After Rollover Crash

A quick-thinking clerk at a Depew convenience store is credited with saving a man’s life when she pulled him to safety after a car accident.

It happened at a PDQ convenience store just off of Highway 66.

The police chief says that when he first got to the crash, he thought that someone may have died. That’s until he was told that Pam Franzen, a grandmother, had taken matters into her own hands.

Video surveillance from the PDQ in Depew captures the exact moment Colton Smith’s truck was rear ended Tuesday night, causing it to roll over.

“It just happened so fast,” said Smith. “I knew that I was upside down and I could feel it dragging on my shoulder the whole time and I was just, I don’t know, it was crazy.”

Seconds later, video shows Franzen sprinting to the scene.

She says she started praying and yelling for someone to call 9-1-1.

“He was stuck and I heard him yelling, ‘somebody help me,’ and I thought, ‘Jesus, you’ve got to help me get him out,’” Franzen said.

She says she tried to kick the window in, but at first it didn’t budge.

“I took a look around and said, ‘okay God, it’s me and you. Help me get through this window,’” she said. “I kicked it again and my foot went right through it.”

Smith says Franzen then reached in and helped pull him out.

“She’s like, ‘sit down, sit down.’ I was like, ‘alright.’ Brought me out some water. She’s a good lady,” said Franzen.

Smith had minor injuries. He says he is very thankful Franzen jumped in to help.

Because of her quick actions, Depew police awarded her the Life Saving award.

“She stepped up to the plate and done something, and it’s people like her that make a big difference in this world,” stated Depew Police Chief Chris Fetters.

When asked if she’d do it again, without a pause Franzen says, “In a heartbeat. In a heartbeat. That’s what people do. That’s how you show your love.”

Police say the driver who rear ended the truck was given two citations.

They also say the seat belt Smith was wearing likely saved his life.