Former Hickory Grove Fire Chief Accused Of Embezzlement

The former fire chief in Hickory Grove is accused of embezzling more than $176,000 from the fire department.

The Delaware County Sheriff says William “Billy” Moore turned himself in to police Saturday and is now free on bond.

Investigators say that, beginning in February 2017, Moore used the fire department’s money to pay a Sam’s Club credit card bill.

Moore is also accused of sticking the department with more than $130,000 in unpaid bills.

He will be arraigned later this month on embezzlement charges.