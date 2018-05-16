Director Of Oklahoma's DHS Retires

The Director of Child Welfare Services for Department of Human Services says she's leaving her position at the end of the month.

Jami Ledoux says she is resigning in part because of the toll the job has taken on her family.

Last year several DHS case-workers came forward claiming they were over-worked and being given too many cases. A class action settlement with the agency mandated there should only be 12 open investigations per worker.

Ledoux has been with DHS since 2001.