Three Arrested In Connection To 2015 Murder In Hugo

Investigators get a big break in a Choctaw County homicide from 2015.

The OSBI says three people have now been arrested for the deadly shooting of Jamie Robinson in Hugo.

Agents say Robinson was murdered during a robbery at his home.

Investigators say Javen Krussell and Lonnie Cole are both in custody right now for first degree murder.

Alexia Tims was also arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery.