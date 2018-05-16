Mother Of Former OU Football Player Speaks Out Against Drug Abus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mother Of Former OU Football Player Speaks Out Against Drug Abuse

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The mother of former OU football player Austin Box is shedding light on the dangers of prescription drugs

According to El Reno Police, Box died from an accidental drug overdose in 2011. Since then his mother, Gail Box, has made it her mission to keep other families from experiencing the same pain. Today she spoke to parents and students at Bixby High School.

"It starts with people like you. Young People you are going to make a difference in this opioid epidemic," said Box. Her son Austin was an Enid native and linebacker for the Sooners.

According to Attorney General, more than 2,000 Oklahoma deaths since 2014 have been attributed to opioid abuse.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
