Former boyfriend of California blast victim arrested

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss America competition on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk. On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Miss America Organization announced it has installed wome...

A Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter has lost the baby.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

(KABC-TV via AP). This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a building after an explosion rocked it in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Authorities say one person is dead and several others have injuries. The cause of t...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) - A former boyfriend of a woman killed in a California office building explosion has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an unregistered destructive device, the FBI said Thursday.

The arrest of Stephen Beal, 59, followed a search of his Long Beach residence by authorities, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

He was not being held in connection with Tuesday's explosion and was expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana later Thursday.

Beal, a rocket enthusiast and actor in several short films, had been in a relationship with Ildiko Krajnyak - the woman killed in the explosion - but they had recently broken up, according to his son, Nathan Beal.

He and his father build sport rockets, which are fuelled by a propellant called hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, that Nathan Beal said is commercially and legally available at specialty hobby stores.

Asked about the FBI allegation that his father possessed a destructive device, Nathan Beal said, "That seems highly unlikely."

Authorities have not disclosed what kind of explosive material was used in the blast.

The biggest of the father-son rockets used about 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) of fuel divided among multiple motors, he said.

"Probably what they found were motor cases made out of aluminum," he said.

State documents show Stephen Beal and Krajnyak as officers in a skin care business called I&S Enterprises.

Authorities have declined to publicly say if they believed the victim was the target of the blast.

But one official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press the woman had been the intended recipient of an explosive package. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to disclose details about the investigation.

Remnants of a device were found inside the badly damaged spa where the powerful explosion shook the city of Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. The blast tore a corner off the building that houses medical offices. Two patrons were seriously injured.

"We do not believe this was an accident," said Paul Delacourt, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's field office in Los Angeles. "Although the damage was extensive, there are some components that we have located at the scene of the explosion that are inconsistent with what one might expect to find at this business."

Laszlo Krajnyak said from his home in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary, that his sister had been visiting him and had left the country just days before the blast.

Nearly choking up at times, he said he had visited his sister for two weeks last month in order to help her with her business.

He said he heard about the bombing from news coverage.

Photos on Beal's Facebook page showed him vacationing with Krajnyak in Cuba, sitting together on a beach, and riding jet skis in Mexico and shopping in Portugal.

Stuart Davis, who lives a few doors down from Beal's home in Long Beach, said he often saw Beal and his adult son working on large rockets on their front lawn. The son told Davis they built movie props, he said.

"I'd come home from home sometimes and there would be rockets, but big, like something you'd see in a movie," Davis said.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment at a telephone number and email listed for Beal and at numbers listed for his representatives on his acting website.

An attorney who previously represented him in a bankruptcy case did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and Beal's son said he was uncertain if his father had retained an attorney.

Investigators were working to determine a motive for the blast and figure out exactly how the device got to the spa, Delacourt said.

Friends of the victim set up a fundraising campaign to cover her funeral costs and fly her son home from Seattle, where he attends college.

Krajnyak's business in Orange County offered services such as facials, waxing and wrinkle treatments.

Search warrants were served at the business and two other locations - Beal's home in Long Beach and Krajnyak's house in Trabuco Canyon.

A neighbor of Krajnyak who would only give her first name as Tiffany said Krajnyak lived there with her estranged husband and mother, whom she cared for.

Court records show the couple had filed jointly for bankruptcy in 2014 and the case was dismissed and closed Monday.

The two-story building where the explosion had blown siding off the walls and shattered windows was closed Thursday as bomb technicians and investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sifted through debris.

___

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Amy Taxin in Orange, Brian Melley, Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles, Kester Eddy in Budapest, Hungary and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

