OHP Seeking Witnesses To Fatal Turner Turnpike Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a concrete riser fell off a flatbed semi truck in the eastbound lanes of I-44 just after noon.

5/16/2018 Related Story: One Dead After Semi Loses Part Of Load On Turner Turnpike

They are wanting to talk with any drivers who witnessed the falling concrete and the resulting crash.

Call 1-866-OHP-TIPS(646-8477) if you have any information.