Tulsa's Mayfest Begins Thursday

It's opening day for Tulsa's 40th International Mayfest.

That means there are a number of detours in downtown area. Drivers can expect to see a number of streets blocked off Thursday through Sunday.

Some of the streets closed include Main between 3rd and 6th Streets. [Map/Directions]

This year's Tulsa Mayfest features more than 100 artists, as well as musicians and others.

Mayfest opens at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. on Sunday.