Silver Alert Issued For Glenpool Man

Glenpool Police issue a Silver Alert for 80-year-old resident who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police say Thomas Stiff was last seen at his residence at about 10 a.m. He was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and glasses.

They say Stiff may be driving a 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora with Oklahoma license tag WC 647. The car will have a Faith Church sticker on the back window and a handicap placard hanging from the rear view mirror.

If you see Thomas Stiff or his car, call Glenpool Police at 918-322-8110.