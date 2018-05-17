Owasso Educator Honored As An 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher". This time its an elementary school teacher in Owasso.

Alan Crone and Travis Meyer surprised a group of students during an assembly at Barnes Elementary School in Owasso on Wednesday.

In the crowd was Second Grade teacher Glynda Loffer.

Loffer's daughter nominated her, saying she worked multiple jobs and even delayed getting her own degree, so she could take care of her family.

Loffer says she's lucky to be at a school with great students.

"My kids are beyond phenomenal. They have such a thirst for knowledge, they're inquisitive, they love learning and they soak it up like a sponge," said Glynda Loffer.

Glynda gets a $250 VISA gift card to use however she wants. Mullin Plumbing is also providing a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.