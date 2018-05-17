2 Men Spray Paint Tulsa Restaurant Following Armed Robbery

Police are looking for two men who spray painted an outside wall of a Tulsa restaurant they had just robbed late Wednesday.

Officers say just after 11 p.m., the two men, armed with handguns, entered an unlocked back door of the Tacos San Pedro in the 1400 block of South Harvard. After getting money, both went outside and spray painted the building.

Police say the two were last seen heading west on Dawson in a dark colored sedan. One was described as a stocky 5-foot-8 inch Hispanic man and the other a 6-foot-3 inch skinny black male.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the men are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.